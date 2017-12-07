Take part in research data storage seminar

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Researchers can sign up for a training seminar to learn about university-funded data storage that soon will be available. The first Learn at Work seminar will take place Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Another session will be held Dec. 20 on the Medical Campus.