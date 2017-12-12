Tune in for holiday gift ideas

Need some gift ideas for the holidays? We have you covered. Follow WashU on Facebook, and be sure to tune in starting at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, via Facebook Live to check out great gifts from several companies started by our alumni.
You can also check out the holiday gift guide on the Fuse website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.