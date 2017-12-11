The View From Here 12.11.17

Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton was the guest speaker at a Dec. 8 naturalization ceremony during which 52 people became U.S. citizens. Wrighton greeted and had pictures taken with all the new citizens, including Geraldine I. Cunningham (center), a native of Peru. The Honorable Audrey G. Fleissig (right), JD ’80, U.S. district judge for the Eastern District of Missouri, presided over the ceremony, held at the Thomas F. Eagleton Courthouse in St. Louis. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)