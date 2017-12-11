The View From Here 12.11.17

A student prepares a project for critiques Nov. 8 in the graduate studios in architecture at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Former U.S. Sen. John Danforth (right) and former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon (second from right) took part in a discussion about civil discourse across the political aisle Nov. 30 in Anheuser-Busch Hall. Here, (White Shirt) alumnus Kent Hirshfelder (left) and James Smith visit with Nixon and Danforth. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Ben Weiss, who founded the Bai beverage company in his New Jersey basement and was part of a recent $1.7 billion sale to Dr. Pepper Snapple, gave a talk to WashU MBA students Dec. 6 in Bauer Hall. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Poxybar was being tied for beams to support the ramp of the garage at the east end construction site Dec. 1. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton was the guest speaker at a Dec. 8 naturalization ceremony during which 52 people became U.S. citizens. Wrighton greeted and had pictures taken with all the new citizens, including Geraldine I. Cunningham (center), a native of Peru. The Honorable Audrey G. Fleissig (right), JD ’80, U.S. district judge for the Eastern District of Missouri, presided over the ceremony, held at the Thomas F. Eagleton Courthouse in St. Louis. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Family and friends celebrate graduating students in front of school banners during the university’s December Degree Candidate Recognition Ceremony Dec. 2. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Graduating students and recent graduates joined their friends, families and members of the faculty and staff for the university’s December Degree Candidate Recognition Ceremony in the Athetics Complex Dec. 2. Steve H. Lipstein, CEO of BJC Healthcare, was the guest speaker. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
One-year-old Celine Hodeib “helps” her father, Hussein Hodeib, adjust his newly acquired academic garb during the reception that followed the December Degree Candidate Recognition Ceremony Dec. 2. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
