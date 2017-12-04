WashU alumna named Schwarzman Scholar

Lingyu Zhou, a Washington University in St. Louis School of Law alumna, has been awarded a highly selective 2019 Schwarzman Scholarship for graduate study at Tsinghua University in Beijing.

Zhou, LLM ’14, will be in the program’s third cohort at Tsinghua, one of China’s most prestigious universities. She is the first member of the Washington University community to receive the fully funded scholarship. Washington University Arts & Sciences senior Muhammad Elahi and James Loomis, AB ’17, were named semifinalists.

Zhou, who is from China, is one of 140 students selected this year from 4,042 applicants from around the world. Schwarzman Scholars are chosen through a rigorous selection process designed to evaluate not only academic and intellectual ability, but also leadership potential, entrepreneurial spirit, character and desire to understand other cultures, perspectives and positions.

After earning her LLM, Zhou founded a company called Panda Town and has created an internet financing platform with nearly 1 million registered users. Through her Schwarzman Scholarship, she hopes to gain a deeper business insight on a global scale.

Established in 2016, the Schwarzman Scholars program is designed to prepare the next generation of global leaders. Scholars pursue a one-year master’s in global affairs with concentrations in either public policy, economics and business, or international studies. Zhou will begin her studies in fall 2018.