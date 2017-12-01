Weihl named Denny-Brown neurological scholar

Conrad Chris Weihl, MD, PhD, of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the 2017 Derek Denny-Brown Young Neurological Scholar Award in Basic Science, the most prestigious honor awarded by the American Neurological Association.
The award recognizes early- and mid-career neurologists and neuroscientists who have made outstanding basic or clinical scientific advances toward the prevention, diagnosis, treatment or cure of neurological diseases.
