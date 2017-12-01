Weihl named Denny-Brown neurological scholar

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Conrad Chris Weihl, MD, PhD, of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the 2017 Derek Denny-Brown Young Neurological Scholar Award in Basic Science, the most prestigious honor awarded by the American Neurological Association.

The award recognizes early- and mid-career neurologists and neuroscientists who have made outstanding basic or clinical scientific advances toward the prevention, diagnosis, treatment or cure of neurological diseases.

Read more on the School of Medicine site.