Good named to neonatology advisory council

Misty Good, MD, assistant professor of pediatrics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named to the Scientific Advisory Council of the Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC) Society. The nonprofit aims to reduce cases of NEC, a potentially fatal intestinal disease in premature newborns.

In October, the NEC Society’s council members nominated Good to serve indefinitely. In the role, Good is leading an effort with 25 medical centers to establish a biorepository of biological samples from infants affected by NEC. The goal is to develop a biomarker or genetic test to predict a baby’s risk of contracting the disease and offer preventive strategies against it.

Good joined the School of Medicine in 2016 to start a lab focused on the cellular and molecular factors that help cause NEC and to develop novel treatment therapies aimed at the disease.

