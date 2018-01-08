Law student earns VFW-SVA Legislative Fellowship

Edward Tjaden, a third-year student at Washington University School of Law in St. Louis, has been awarded a Veterans of Foreign Wars-Student Veterans of America Legislative Fellowship, a semester-long academic experience.
Tjaden is president of WUVets, the student veterans organization. As a fellow, he will meet with policymakers at the VFW National Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C., in March. Tjaden has proposed that Veterans Affairs Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment incorporate a peer-mentoring program for student veterans.
