McDaniel recognized for prospective memory research

Mark McDaniel, professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, is co-recipient of a 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Conference of Prospective Memory (ICPM).

The award, presented Jan. 3 at the ICPM’s 5th annual meeting in Melbourne, Australia, is shared with Gilles O. Einstein, professor of psychology at Furman University.

McDaniel and Einstein are being recognized for their work on prospective memory, a form of memory that involves remembering to perform a planned action or recall a planned intention at some future point in time. During their careers, McDaniel and Einstein have co-authored dozens of journal articles exploring memory issues and two books, “Memory fitness: A guide for successful aging” and “Prospective memory: An overview and synthesis of an emerging field.”

Roddy Roediger, another Washington University researcher who studies human memory, praised their work.

“They have conducted numerous laboratory studies on theoretical issues, but they have also consulted with various organizations (such as the Air Force) on practical implications of their research,” he said. “McDaniel and Einstein, more than any other researchers, helped put the study of prospective memory on the intellectual map of psychology. Now the topic is a whole subfield of study.”