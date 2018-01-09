Nominations sought for sustainability leadership

Nominations of people and projects that demonstrate the university’s sustainability goals in areas such as reducing waste and conserving energy are being accepted through Monday, Jan. 15. Winners of the new Sustainability Leadership Awards will be recognized at the Green Carpet Awards ceremony Feb. 5.
