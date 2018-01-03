Van Essen receives Glass Brain Award

David C. Van Essen, the Alumni Endowed Professor of Neuroscience at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the 2017 Glass Brain Award from the Organization of Human Brain Mapping. The award recognizes lifetime achievement in using neuroimaging to advance understanding of the brain.

Van Essen was honored for his five decades of work on the structure, function, development and evolution of the cerebral cortex in humans and in nonhuman primates. The cortex is the crumpled outer layer of the brain that is key to language, attention, perception, memory and other functions.

