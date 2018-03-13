Apply for Newman Exploration Travel Fund

University Libraries is encouraging graduate and undergraduate students, along with Danforth Campus faculty and staff members, to apply for a travel grant through the newly created Newman Exploration Travel Fund (NEXT).
The NEXT prize amount is up to $10,000 each and aims to support students, faculty and staff who wish to achieve cultural, intellectual, service or personal goals to see and learn from unknown places. Applications are due March 30. Winners will be notified in April.
For more information and details on applying, visit the University Libraries site.
