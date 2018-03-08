Attend Sling Health Demo Day in April

Sling Health Network is a student-run biotechnology incubator that provides resources, training and mentorship to teams of students working to solve real-life clinical problems. RSVP to attend the group’s Demo Day, starting at 6 p.m. April 13.
Sling Health Network is a student-run biotechnology incubator that provides resources, training and mentorship to teams of students working to solve real-life clinical problems. RSVP to attend the group’s Demo Day, starting at 6 p.m. April 13.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.