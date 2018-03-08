Attend Sling Health Demo Day in April

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Sling Health Network is a student-run biotechnology incubator that provides resources, training and mentorship to teams of students working to solve real-life clinical problems. RSVP to attend the group’s Demo Day, starting at 6 p.m. April 13.