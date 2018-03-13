Carter to speak at InvestMidwest forum

Dedric Carter, vice chancellor for operations and technology transfer at Washington University in St. Louis, will be one of two keynote speakers at the 2018 InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum March 29 in St. Louis.
InvestMidwest is a nonprofit program sponsored by a group of private, public and corporate entities that support entrepreneurship in the Midwest. The forum will showcase 45 companies in the industries of life sciences, food/ag/bioenergy and technology.
