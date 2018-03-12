Education leader to discuss using hip-hop culture to reach African-American students

Gloria Ladson-Billings, president of the National Academy of Education, will discuss “Hip Hop/Hip Hope: The (R)Evolution of Culturally Relevant Pedagogy” as part of the Edward and Ilene Lowenthal Lecture Series at 4 p.m., Wednesday, April 4, in Anheuser-Busch Hall’s Bryan Cave Moot Courtroom at Washington University in St. Louis.

Ladson-Billings’ research examines the practices of teachers who are successful with African-American students. A professor emerita at the University of Wisconsin, she is well-known for her 2006 AERA Presidential Address, “From the Achievement Gap to the Education Debt: Understanding Achievement in U.S. Schools.”

A thought leader on the importance of culturally relevant teaching methods for 25 years, Ladson-Billings has argued that youth culture is a missing element that must be factored in to how we develop effective teaching strategies for young people who are struggling to be successful in school. Her talk explores how technology and youth culture can and should revolutionize our teaching practices.

Ladson-Billings’ lecture is co-sponsored by the Department of Education in Arts & Sciences and the School of Law’s Public Interest Law and Policy Speakers Series. A reception will follow in the law school’s Crowder Courtyard.

