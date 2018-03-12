McDaniel named to Macmillan Learning advisory council

Mark McDaniel, professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, is one of three leading experts in cognitive and learning sciences appointed as permanent members of a Learning Research Advisory Council formed by Macmillan Learning.

The council comprises leading experts in cognitive and learning science who are advising and critiquing the design principles and processes Macmillan Learning is using to develop next-generation learning experiences that deliver better outcomes. Other permanent council members include Robert Atkinson of Arizona State University and Christopher Dede of Harvard University.

McDaniel is co-director of the university’s Center for Integrative Research on Cognition, Learning, and Education and co-author of “Make it Stick: The Science of Successful Learning.”