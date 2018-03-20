Mitchell to receive Warren Berg award

Chris Mitchell, assistant athletic director for communications at Washington University in St. Louis, is the recipient of the 2018 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Warren Berg award, an honor bestowed on communicators who have brought “dignity and prestige to the profession.”

For 17 seasons, Mitchell has served as a reliable resource to both media and student-athletes, said Anthony J. Azama, the John M. Schael Director of Athletics.

“Since the day I arrived, Chris is first class and a resource not only for me but also for our coaches, student-athletes and Bear Nation,” Azama said. “Having the majority of my experience at the Division I level, seeing the sheer amount of personnel covering teams and student-athletes, it’s amazing the ground Chris is able to cover while simultaneously making sure our true student-athletes for 19 sports receive the recognition they earn.”

The Warren Berg award will be presented at the 51st annual CoSIDA national convention June 27-30 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Md.