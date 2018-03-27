Parking and Transportation Services announces parking plans for Thurtene

Washington University in St. Louis’ annual student-run Thurtene Carnival, which will take place the weekend of April 13-15, is moving from the east end of the Danforth Campus to its new site.

The carnival will be held on the Simon Hall and Athletic Complex parking lots, the paved portion within the entrance to Francis Field and Olympian Way. The new location will have an impact on parking, particularly those in Zone 2. However, the time of disruption will be shorter than in previous years, when Thurtene was held on the lot in front of Brookings Hall.

Thurtene Carnival lot closures

Beginning the morning of April 11, the Simon Hall and Athletic Complex parking lots will be closed.

While the remainder of Zone 2 will be open for parking, overflow parking also will be available to permit holders in the Wallace Garage on the South 40 area of campus. Volunteers will be available in the mornings of April 11-13 to help direct traffic and provide assistance.

The majority of the lots will reopen April 16, with the full parking area available again starting April 17.

“While we will do all we can to help mitigate headaches, we appreciate your understanding in advance of, and during, this fun event,” said Gwen Bolden, director of Parking and Transportation Services. “WashU offers a range of alternatives to parking on campus, and this may be a great time to give them a try, particularly since April is also Active Transportation Month.”

Alternative transportation

From the Metro UPass program, Campus Circulator, Guaranteed Ride Home, Campus2Home and West Campus shuttles to ParkSmart, Bearly Drivers Carpool and the Occasional Parking Program, the university is committed to providing a range of alternatives to parking on campus.

“We are continuously looking at ways we can expand and improve upon WashU’s alternative transportation offerings,” Bolden said. “One example is the CarShare program. Our contract with Enterprise has been extended into June, and we are now planning for a new contract when the current agreement expires, either with Enterprise or with another vendor.”

The team also is working on Bearly Drivers and Occasional Parking Program updates, which will be implemented next year.

As part of this process, the Parking and Transportation team will review usage data as well as engage the campus community to learn more about what has worked well and in what ways these offerings can improve.

Campus safety also continues to be a priority. The university made available the SafeTrek mobile app last year. The app helps those who need to get to, from and around campus without a personal vehicle feel safe while doing so. The team will continue to explore opportunities to ensure a safe experience at Washington University.

April forums

“We want to hear from students, faculty and staff, which is why we are holding two forums next month, not only to provide parking and transportation updates but also to secure feedback as we continue to shape our alternative offerings,” Bolden said.

The forums are open to anyone and will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 16 and 18 in Hillman Hall. Additional forums may be added.

“Our goal is to ensure our alternative transportation offerings meet the needs of WashU and are as simple and easy to use as possible,” said Dedric Carter, vice chancellor for operations and technology transfer. “We know that alternative transportation is critical all year round but especially during major events like Thurtene Carnival, which is why we are looking forward to gathering feedback.”

For more information about alternative commuting options, visit parking.wustl.edu/commute-options/. For additional information on parking during Thurtene, visit www.thurtene.org/location/.

To find details on Active Transportation Month, visit the sustainability website.

Those who are planning special events and require parking should register on the parking website.