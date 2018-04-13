Cooper named director of center for primary immunodeficiencies

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Megan Cooper, MD, PhD, assistant professor of pediatrics and of pathology and immunology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named director of the Jeffrey Modell Diagnostic and Research Center for Primary Immunodeficiencies at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Cooper will use resources provided by the center to improve the availability of diagnostic testing and novel targeted therapies for children with primary immunodeficiencies.

