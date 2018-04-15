Cybersecurity engineering: A new academic discipline

Joe Scherrer, director of the Cybersecurity Strategic Initiative at the School of Engineering & Applied Science

With 3.5 million cybersecurity jobs expected to open by 2021, employers will continue to seek out prospective job candidates from technical schools and undergraduate programs to fill them. This may satisfy the immediate need well enough, but it does not address the demand for cybersecurity professionals with advanced degrees, which is becoming even more acute.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, themedian pay in 2018 for a cybersecurity analyst is likely to reach well over $100,000.

To encourage students to pursue the next level of education, we in academia must demonstrate that there is a clear path to better opportunities in terms of professional career advancement, including compensation, when entering the workforce with an advanced degree.

Read the full piece in Venture Beat.