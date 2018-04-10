Dacey honored with award named after him

Adding to the many honors Ralph G. Dacey Jr., MD, of Washington University School of Medicine, has received over his career, the neurosurgeon is now the namesake for an award that pays tribute to his spirit and accomplishments in the area of cerebrovascular research, his myriad contributions to neurosurgery, and his unwavering leadership in the area of resident training and education.

In January, the Ralph G. Dacey Jr., MD, Medal for Outstanding Cerebrovascular Research was established at the Joint Cerebrovascular Section meeting of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and the Congress of Neurological Surgeons. Dacey is the Henry G. & Edith R. Schwartz Professor and head of the Department of Neurosurgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

The purpose of the international award is to highlight the importance of cerebrovascular research in the field of neurosurgery, foster scientific investigation in the areas of stroke and cerebrovascular disease, and recognize neurological surgeons who have made novel, outstanding, and continuous contributions to the basic, translational, and/or clinical understanding of cerebrovascular disease. Gregory J. Zipfel, MD, chief of the Joint Cerebrovascular Section and vice chair of the Department of Neurosurgery at Washington University, introduced Dacey as the inaugural lecturer at the meeting.

Originally published by the School of Medicine