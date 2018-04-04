Faculty, staff invited to participate in Relay For Life

Washington University in St. Louis faculty and staff are invited to participate in Relay For Life beginning the evening of Saturday, April 7, at Francis Field on the Danforth Campus. The annual 12-hour student-run fundraiser for the American Cancer Society will celebrate and honor members of the Washington University and St. Louis communities affected by cancer. Organizers hope to raise $175,000 to fund research, increase treatment and prevention and to support cancer patients and their caretakers.

Risa Zwerling Wrighton, honorary co-chair of Relay For Life, and Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton are hosting a faculty and staff reception from 6-6:45 p.m. April 7 in Seigle Hall, Room 205, and they will donate $20 for every employee who participates in this year’s event. Faculty and staff can RSVP here for the reception and can register to join the Relay For Life Faculty and Staff Team here.