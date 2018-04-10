Feedback sought on Chouteau Greenway design

The university community is encouraged to provide feedback on the four concepts being considered for the Chouteau Greenway, which will connect neighborhoods and institutions from Forest Park to the Arch. The concepts are available online and in public displays, including at Olin Library and St. Louis College of Pharmacy on the Medical Campus. Complete the survey before April 22.
