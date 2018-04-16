Law students’ moot court team places second in national competition

The Washington University School of Law’s national moot court team made it to the final round of the American Bar Association’s National Appellate Advocacy Competition (NAAC), finishing as the national runner-up.

The NAAC, held April 5-7, is the largest and most competitive moot court competition in the country. One of the speakers, law student Kirk Gandy, also was recognized as the national best speaker.

In February, the team also won the Spong Invitational Moot Court and received the award for best advocate in that competition. In the NAAC, the team won the regional championship and best brief in the region.