Libraries’ Neureuther essay contest winners named

University Libraries has selected the winners of the 2018 Neureuther Student Book Collection Essay Competition.

The Neureuther competition offers first and second prizes, of $1,000 and $500, to both undergraduate students and graduate students who write short essays about their personal book collections.

Paul Tran, who is pursuing a master’s degree in poetry, took first place in the graduate category for “I Want to Say It Plain.” Ena Selimovic, a doctoral candidate in comparative literature, won second place for “Ja, Ben, I, Je : A Book Collection in Translation.”

In the undergraduate category, Misael de la Rosa, who is majoring in comparative literature and Spanish, won first place for “Coleccionista de Recuerdos: Memories of a Collector.” The second place award went to student Natalie Snyder, who is pursing a bachelor’s of fine arts, for her essay “The Messy Truth: A Portrait of a Girl through her Books.”

Learn more and read the essays on the Libraries website.