Media advisory: 10th Annual Boeing Engineering Challenge at Washington University

What: Students from across the St. Louis region will launch balsa wood gliders at the Washington University in St. Louis Field House in the 10th annual Boeing Engineering Challenge. Medals will be awarded to students whose gliders have the farthest flight, straightest path, longest hang time and best quality of flight. Planes with the most creative appearance and most creative engineering also are recognized.

When: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 2, 2018

Where: The Field House, Washington University in St. Louis Athletic Complex. Parking is available in Snow Way Garage. To access the garage, enter campus on Snow Way Drive from Big Bend Boulevard. Drivers using GPS should use 330 N. Big Bend Blvd., St. Louis, Mo., to generally locate the garage and Athletic Complex.



Who: Some 300 students and their physics and engineering teachers will be joined by Boeing engineers. Others present will include Aaron Bobick, dean of the School of Engineering & Applied Science and the James M. McKelvey Professor; Victoria May, executive director of the Institute for School Partnership; and Carol Nelson and Matt Daniels of Boeing education relations. The students represent 85 high schools, one middle school and, for the first time, an elementary school. Some 3,000 students have participated in the challenge throughout its history.

More: For the past academic year, Boeing engineers have mentored local students by offering hands-on experiences in aerospace engineering, technology, science and math.

The annual Boeing Engineering Challenge is sponsored by Boeing in collaboration with Washington University’s Institute for School Partnership and School of Engineering & Applied Science.