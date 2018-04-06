Olin students tops in Quinnipiac finance competition

Five Washington University in St. Louis students took first place in the “value investing” division of the prestigious Quinnipiac G.A.M.E. Forum last month.

The competition was one of the highlights of the finance conference, which drew hundreds of students from 150 schools to New York March 22-24. The competition pit teams of finance students against each other, with each making a presentation to share an investment strategy — and the results — with judges. The teams were evaluated based on the students’ ability to explain the investment philosophy taught in their praxis.

The Olin Business School students had to convey their conservative, fundamental “value” analysis. The students participate in an “investment praxis” course, taught by senior lecturer Charles Cuny and facilitated with Timothy Solberg, in which students manage a $1 million segment of the university’s endowment.

