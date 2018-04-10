Pancreas SPORE program applications due April 30

Applications for the Pancreas SPORE Developmental Research Award, Disparities Developmental Research Award and Career Enhancement Awards are being accepted through April 30. The award supports innovative translational pancreas research and provides up to $75,000 for a year.
