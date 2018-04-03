Professors Emeriti lunch planned April 9

The university Society of Professors Emeriti group will hold its regular luncheon at noon Monday, April 9, at the Gatesworth.
Patricia Wolff, MD, professor of clinical pediatrics at the School of Medicine, will discuss her work in Haiti.
Visit here to learn more about the organization or to RSVP for the lunch.
The Society of Professors Emeriti comprises retired Washington University in St. Louis faculty members and retired administration officers who worked at the university for at least 10 years.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.