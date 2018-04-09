Shaking up business with the Bard

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

At Olin Business School, where students learn a “values-based, data-driven” approach to business leadership, Shakespeare’s works can offer valuable lessons.

“Strong reasons make strong actions,” said Lewis, heir to the French throne, in “King John.” And Polonius reminds his son in “Hamlet,” “This above all: to thine own self be true.”

Washington University in St. Louis faculty, staff and students, and the broader community, can appreciate making connections between theater and business as Olin Business School hosts its second annual “Shakespeare at Olin” event, beginning at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 15, in Knight and Bauer halls.

The afternoon event will bring together jugglers, magicians and musicians evoking the Renaissance era, along with performances of the Bard’s works by community players and a reappearance of The Dean’s Players.