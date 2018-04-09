Shaking up business with the Bard

At Olin Business School, where students learn a “values-based, data-driven” approach to business leadership, Shakespeare’s works can offer valuable lessons.
“Strong reasons make strong actions,” said Lewis, heir to the French throne, in “King John.” And Polonius reminds his son in “Hamlet,” “This above all: to thine own self be true.”
Washington University in St. Louis faculty, staff and students, and the broader community, can appreciate making connections between theater and business as Olin Business School hosts its second annual “Shakespeare at Olin” event, beginning at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 15, in Knight and Bauer halls.
The afternoon event will bring together jugglers, magicians and musicians evoking the Renaissance era, along with performances of the Bard’s works by community players and a reappearance of The Dean’s Players.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.