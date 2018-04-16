Tennis teams to host Special Olympics clinic May 5

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Washington University in St. Louis men’s and women’s tennis teams will host the 14th Annual Special Olympics Tennis Clinic from 10 a.m.-noon May 5 at the Tao Tennis Center on the Danforth Campus.

Instructors for the clinic include women’s tennis coach Kelly Stahlhuth and men’s tennis coach Roger Follmer, along with student-athletes from both teams.

The registration deadline for the free event is May 1. Learn more on the Athletics website or contact Jocelyn Diehl at diehl@somo.org.