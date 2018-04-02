The View From Here 4.2.18

Students from St. Louis-area high schools listen to a lecture by Ram Dixit, associate professor of biology in Arts & Sciences, on how cells get in shape. He then helped them replicate the 3D shape of one plant cell and one animal cell. The event was organized by the Academy of Science of St. Louis and hosted by the biology department. (Photo: The Academy of Science/St. Louis STEM Teens Youth Leadership Council)
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.