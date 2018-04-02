Campus & Community

The View From Here 4.2.18

Princeton University religious historian Elaine Pagels delivered an Assembly Series talk on “Art, Music and Politics in the Book of Revelation.” Her lecture was held March 20 in Knight Hall’s Emerson Auditorium. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
Members of the local chapter of Student Veterans of America were on campus March 20 for a LinkedIn training seminar and “Vetworking” in Anheuser-Busch Hall. VA member David Cozart sports a coat he received as a gift after a tour of duty. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
The Mx. WashU Pageant Show is always a highlight of spring. Here, students display how much money was raised for City Faces, an art and mentoring program assisting young residents of the Clinton-Peabody public housing facility in St. Louis. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Sophomore John Almeida works on a poster in preparation for the March For Our Lives demonstration in downtown St. Louis March 24. The event was part of a nationwide effort in support of tighter gun control laws. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Student artwork is on display at the Des Lee Gallery in downtown St. Louis as part of the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts’ 2018 BFA in Art Junior Exhibition. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Students toss water balloons as part of the Residential College Olympics held on the South 40 March 24. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
John Fernandez, a visiting profressor, leads a class called “Designing an Urban Metabolism” at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts March 24. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Students from St. Louis-area high schools listen to a lecture by Ram Dixit, associate professor of biology in Arts & Sciences, on how cells get in shape. He then helped them replicate the 3D shape of one plant cell and one animal cell. The event was organized by the Academy of Science of St. Louis and hosted by the biology department. (Photo: The Academy of Science/St. Louis STEM Teens Youth Leadership Council)

