Tuch appointed to FINRA’s National Adjudicatory Council

Andrew F. Tuch, professor of law at Washington University School of Law in St. Louis, has been appointed to a four-year term on the National Adjudicatory Council (NAC) of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

The NAC is charged with reviewing initial decisions related to disciplinary and membership proceedings of FINRA, the nonprofit organization authorized by Congress to regulate the broker-dealer industry. Nationwide, FINRA writes and enforces rules to govern the activities of 3,700 broker-dealers and 630,000 brokers.

