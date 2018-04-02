Who Knew WashU? 4.2.18 April 2, 2018April 2, 2018 Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Question: Who was the first alumnus to become chancellor? A) Carl Tolman B) Arthur Holly Compton C) Herbert S. Hadley D) Ethan A.H. Shepley
