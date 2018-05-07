Anthropology students receive Kathleen Cook Award

The Department of Anthropology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis has recognized doctoral students Elissa Bullion and Ed Henry with its annual H. Kathleen Cook Award for excellence in scholarship, dedication to teaching and commitment to building and sustaining the graduate student community.

Given to doctoral students who “work tirelessly in their academics, consistently provide support to others in the department and find ways to enrich the anthropological community,” the award is named for a now-retired departmental administrator who exemplified these traits.

Recipients receive a $200 award and have their name engraved on a plaque that hangs outside the Graduate Student Lounge in McMillan Hall.