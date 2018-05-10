Arts & Sciences presents Distinguished Alumni Awards, Dean’s Medal

Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis recognized eight outstanding alumni and supporters of the school during its 2018 Distinguished Alumni Awards dinner, held April 25 at the Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis.
Martin Israel, professor of physics in Arts & Sciences and a member of the McDonnell Center for the Space Sciences, received the Dean’s Medal. Israel and seven alumni were recognized for their achievements, service and commitment to the liberal arts.
To view videos of the awardees, visit the Arts & Sciences website.
