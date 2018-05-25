Campus Kitchen seeks summer volunteers

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The student group Campus Kitchen at Washington University seeks volunteers during the summer to help prepare meals for the hungry. Cooking shifts are 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays starting June 5 and running through Aug. 9 at the First Congregational Church, 6501 Wydown Blvd.

The group aims to fight food insecurity and to help reduce local food waste.

Sign up here to volunteer. Email washucampuskitchen@gmail.com with questions or to inquire about group volunteer opportunities.