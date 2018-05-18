Chief justice attends law awards event

John Roberts Jr., chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, attended the School of Law’s 2018 Distinguished Alumni Awards event recently.
Kevin Lipson, a 1980 alumnus who was honored this year, is a partner at Roberts’ former law firm. Read more about all of the honorees on the School of Law website.
Roberts also took part in an event last year in Washington celebrating the School of Law’s 150th anniversary.
