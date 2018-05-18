Dacey to be honored May 24 at Bishop Lecture

Ralph G. Dacey Jr., MD, will be the honoree and keynote speaker at the 62nd annual George H. Bishop Symposium in Experimental Neurology on Thursday, May 24. The symposium, from 1:30-5:30 p.m., will take place in in the Farrell Learning and Teaching Center’s Connor Auditorium on the Medical Campus.

Dacey, the Henry G. and Edith R. Schwartz Professor and head of the Department of Neurosurgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, and neurosurgeon-in-chief at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, is being recognized for his accomplishments in cerebrovascular research and neurosurgery and for his unwavering leadership in resident training and education. His talk is titled “Research in Cerebrovascular Disease, 2018: Looking Backward and Looking Forward.”

