Feibel honored with lectureship

Robert M. Feibel, MD, professor of clinical ophthalmology and visual sciences and director of the Center for History of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, recently received two honors.

Feibel was selected to present the 28th Snyder Lecture at the 31st annual meeting of the Cogan Ophthalmic History Society in March. The Snyder Lecture is the named lectureship awarded by the society. The topic of his presentation was “Cuban Epidemic Optic Neuropathy (1991-1993) and Jose Saramago’s novel Blindness (1995).”

In April, Feibel received the annual Distinguished Alumnus Award from the university’s John F. Hardesty, MD, Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences.