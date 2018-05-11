Five PhD students inducted as Bouchet fellows

Five PhD candidates at Washington University in St. Louis were inducted into the Edward A. Bouchet Graduate Honor Society at the annual Bouchet Conference on Diversity and Graduate Education April 26-28 at Yale University.
Washington University’s 2018 Bouchet fellows are:
- Andrae Banks in social work;
- Robert O. Motley Jr. in social work;
- Elisa Murray in biochemistry;
- Erika Rodriguez in comparative literature; and
- Ninecia Scott in molecular microbiology and microbial pathogenesis.
The Bouchet Society recognizes outstanding scholarly achievement and promotes diversity and excellence in doctoral education and the professoriate. Its network of pre-eminent scholars exemplifies academic and personal excellence, character, service and advocacy for students who have been traditionally underrepresented in the academy.
