Five PhD students inducted as Bouchet fellows

Five PhD candidates at Washington University in St. Louis were inducted into the Edward A. Bouchet Graduate Honor Society at the annual Bouchet Conference on Diversity and Graduate Education April 26-28 at Yale University.

Washington University’s 2018 Bouchet fellows are:

The Bouchet Society recognizes outstanding scholarly achievement and promotes diversity and excellence in doctoral education and the professoriate. Its network of pre-eminent scholars exemplifies academic and personal excellence, character, service and advocacy for students who have been traditionally underrepresented in the academy.

For bios on the new fellows and more on the society, visit the university’s Bouchet Society website.