Gereau chosen for Pain Society fellowship

Robert W. Gereau IV, the Dr. Seymour and Rose T. Brown Professor of Anesthesiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, is one of 12 pain experts selected for the 2018-19 Mayday Pain & Society Fellowship.

Gereau — who is also a professor of neuroscience and director of the Washington University Pain Center — will attend a four-day workshop in Washington, where he and the other fellows will be trained in communication and advocacy regarding scientific research and evidence-based best practices in pain care and management.

The fellows, from the U.S. and Canada, have a wide range of pain expertise, including backgrounds in anesthesiology, pediatrics, pain science, psychology and headache and orofacial pain. The fellowship is paid for by the MAYDAY Fund, whose mission involves improving pain treatment.