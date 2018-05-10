Libraries’ Special Collections to have limited access this summer

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Due to collection moves, there will be limited access to some collections in University Libraries’ Julian Edison Department of Special Collections during summer 2018, starting May 22.

Among other things, all visits to Special Collections at Olin Library and at West Campus will be by appointment only during the summer; allow at least two weeks’ notice.

Visit the University Libraries website for further details.