Newman Exploration Travel Fund winners announced

Washington University Libraries has awarded the inaugural Newman Exploration Travel Fund (NEXT) scholarships and grants to seven members of the university community.
A donation from the Eric P. and Evelyn E. Newman Foundation supports the program, for which more than 100 people applied. The winners and their travel destinations are:
- Savannah Bustillo, undergraduate student in the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts (Germany)
- Kendall Carroll, undergraduate student in Arts & Sciences (Scotland)
- Gabriela Hall, undergraduate student in the School of Engineering & Applied Science (Germany)
- James Lucas, PhD candidate in Arts & Sciences (Nepal, Vietnam and Japan)
- Laurie Maffly-Kipp, faculty in the John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics (Ghana and Portugal)
- Thomas Malkowicz, staff in Public Affairs (Vietnam)
- Janary Stanton, staff in Arts & Sciences (Kenya)
Read about their planned projects on the University Libraries website.
