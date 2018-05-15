Newman Exploration Travel Fund winners announced

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Washington University Libraries has awarded the inaugural Newman Exploration Travel Fund (NEXT) scholarships and grants to seven members of the university community.

A donation from the Eric P. and Evelyn E. Newman Foundation supports the program, for which more than 100 people applied. The winners and their travel destinations are:

Savannah Bustillo, undergraduate student in the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts (Germany)

Kendall Carroll, undergraduate student in Arts & Sciences (Scotland)

Gabriela Hall, undergraduate student in the School of Engineering & Applied Science (Germany)

James Lucas, PhD candidate in Arts & Sciences (Nepal, Vietnam and Japan)

Laurie Maffly-Kipp, faculty in the John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics (Ghana and Portugal)

Thomas Malkowicz, staff in Public Affairs (Vietnam)

Janary Stanton, staff in Arts & Sciences (Kenya)

Read about their planned projects on the University Libraries website.