Parking plans for Commencement announced

Washington University in St. Louis announced changes to parking in advance of the universitywide Commencement celebration, which will draw a heavy volume of visitor traffic to the Danforth Campus.

Commencement will be held in the Brookings Quadrangle on May 18. It is expected to bring more than 15,000 guests to campus. The day prior, the Arts & Sciences recognition ceremony also will be held in the Quad, with more than 5,000 guests in attendance.

Over this two-day period, the majority of Danforth Campus parking spaces will be set aside for guests attending these ceremonies. As a result, please be aware of the following changes to parking for permit holders.

Parking changes

On both May 17 and 18, the following permit holders are being asked to park remotely at the Muny lots (upper and lower lots):

Zone 2 yellow faculty/staff permit holders

Zone 2 Bearly Driver permit holders

Zone 3 yellow faculty/staff permit holders

Zone 3 Bearly Driver permit holders

Zone 4 permit holders

All Zone 4 permit holders (faculty, staff and students) are being asked to restrict their parking to the Shepley Garage only (on the South 40 area of campus).

Zones 2, 3 and 4 permit holders

All Occasional Parking Program permit holders for Zones 2, 3 and 4 are being asked to park at West Campus.

Accessible parking

Permit holders with accessible needs will be allowed to park in the Danforth University Center garage and can request the use of a Parking and Transportation accessible golf cart by calling 314-935-3648.

Shuttles

There will be shuttles running between the Muny lots and the Mallinckrodt bus plaza from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 17 and from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 18. The West Campus shuttles also will be in service between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. those days. Additionally, Commencement attendees will be able to catch a shuttle from the South 40 (just south of the Wallace Garage) to Mallinckrodt Center.

“We appreciate the willingness of our students, faculty and staff to accommodate guests and make them feel welcome during these two incredibly important events,” said Gwen Bolden, director of Parking and Transportation Services.

For additional information about Commencement, visit the Commencement website.

For more information about parking and transportation, visit parking.wustl.edu.