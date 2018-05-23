Parvulescu wins prestigious fellowship

Anca Parvulescu, professor of English in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been awarded a Collaborative Research Fellowship from the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) for the 2018-19 academic year.

The fellowship, awarded to Parvulescu and Manuela Boatcă, professor of sociology at Albert-Ludwigs-University Freiburg in Germany, will support a research project titled “Comparatizing Transylvania: Rurality, Inter-Imperiality and the Global Modernist Market.” The award includes a stipend of up to $60,000 for each collaborator and up to $21,000 in project funds.

ACLS fellowships are among the nation’s most competitive, awarded to approximately 5 percent of applicants. The fellowships support scholarship in the humanities and related social sciences.

Parvulescu’s research and teaching interests include 20th-century literature, modernity and modernism, literary and critical theory, narrative and the novel, and gender and feminist studies. She also holds appointments in the university’s Interdisciplinary Project in the Humanities and in comparative literature, where she is director of graduate studies.