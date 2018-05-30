The View From Here 5.30.18

Staff on the Danforth Campus take part in a variety of fun activities for Staff Day on May 21, including awards for years of service, lunch, athletic contests and more. Many of this year’s events were held at the Field House. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
During a volleyball game as part of Staff Day May 21, Elizabeth Zofkie, who works at the Prevention Research Center, goes for the ball against Vince Ruppert, who works at the School of Engineering & Applied Science. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
A cooking class was among the new offerings at Staff Day this year. Here, chef Hayes Green teaches Karen Teasdale, left, who works at the School of Engineering & Applied Science, and Ashley Gibson, who works in Human Resources, during the class May 21 at the Village. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
Nearly 60 staff members in the Operations and Facilities Management Department (OFMD) at the School of Medicine and their families cleaned up a neighborhood April 14 in the West End near the University Loop. The community outreach day was part of a new OFMD employee empowerment program called People and Place. In just a few hours, the volunteers cleared seven lots, trimmed bushes and trees and planted flowers. (Courtesy photo)
The 2018 recipients of the university’s Shepley, Hayes and Drew awards joined Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton (far right) and Vice Chancellor Lori White (third from left) on stage at the Chancellor’s Dinner for Graduating Seniors, held May 14 at the Marriott Grand Hotel. The 18 graduates received the highest honors bestowed by the university for their exceptional leadership, scholarship and service. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
Student track-and-field athletes who were competing during the universitywide Commencement gathered for their own special Commencement ceremony May 21, a few days later, in Sumers Recreation Center. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
