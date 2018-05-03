University College seeks mentors for students

University College at Washington University in St. Louis is launching a mentorship program to support students working to earn degrees and certificates.
The new Mentor Collective is an online program that matches students with University College alumni and others in the university community to help them set and achieve their academic and personal goals.
To learn more, visit the University College website. Have questions or want to get involved? Contact Elisa Wang at elisa.wang@wustl.edu.
