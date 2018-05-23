Washington University in St. Louis announces College Prep scholars

Washington University in St. Louis has admitted 50 rising high school sophomores to its innovative College Prep Program, a multiyear initiative that prepares high-achieving students with limited financial resources for college.
The students represent public, private and charter schools from across the region. They will live and study on campus for three summers, participating in science labs, preparing their college essays and studying with top university faculty.
This is the fifth cohort of the College Prep Program. Launched in 2014, the program recently celebrated the graduation of Cohort 2’s 34 members, all of whom were accepted into college, including 11 scholars who will attend Washington University through the College Prep Scholarship.
“We are excited to welcome another cohort of outstanding scholars to the College Prep Program,” said College Prep founder Leah Merrifield, associate vice chancellor for community engagement and St. Louis college readiness. “Now in our fifth year, the College Prep Program has a proven track record of preparing scholars academically and socially for college.”
The 2018 College Prep Scholars are:
Bayless High School
Alexander Henry
Erma Mahmutovic
Inel Muratovic
Khoi Vo
Belleville West High School
Melena Braggs
Bishop DuBourg High School
Ian Billiot
Carnahan High School
Deshayla Morrow
Kara Russell
Central Visual and Performing Arts High School
Toriana Hanson
Jaden Hodges
Collegiate School of Medicine & Bioscience
Paige Campbell
Kayla McCoy
Jason Pho
Collyn Robinson
Fort Zumwalt East High School
Brian Chege
Jaxon Scholand
Xiaojie Wang
Fox High School
Alliyah Ray
Gateway STEM High School
Ah’Mirah Spencer
Hancock High School
Rubi Sharon Gutierrez Ruiz
Hawthorn Leadership School for Girls
Kennedi Harris
Natasha Watson
Incarnate Word Academy
Mekhiya Willis
KIPP St. Louis High School
Alijah Hunter Alijah
Journee Burress
Jeremiah Jackson
Na’jirah Johnson
Louisiana High School
Rachel Beard
Carson Bowen
Lutheran North High School
Dominic Cammarata
Madison Senior High School
Krishanti Jones
D’Ambara Roby
Maplewood Richmond Heights High School
Warnesha Minor
McCluer High School
Aldo Estrada
Anthony Johnson
McCluer South-Berkeley High School
Nyriah Wilson
Metro Academic and Classical High School
Everette Hill
Katrina Lopez
Northwest High School
Sinnie Lin
Parkway North High School
Zineb Benchabane
Ritenour High School
Camille Fuller
Miranda Martin
St. John Vianney High School
Alexander Bujnak
St. Louis College Prep
Anyae Smallwood
Herbert Williams
Trinity Catholic High School
Makayla Byrd
University City High School
Ousmane Ba
Andrez Henderson
Sydni Martin
Visitation Academy
Leslie Viveros
The College Prep Program is one way Washington University faculty, staff and students are working to improve K-12 education in St. Louis. To learn more, visit The Pipeline.
