Washington University in St. Louis announces College Prep scholars

Entering its fifth year, innovative program has track record of preparing high school students for college

Washington University in St. Louis has admitted 50 rising high school sophomores to its innovative College Prep Program, a multiyear initiative that prepares high-achieving students with limited financial resources for college.

The students represent public, private and charter schools from across the region. They will live and study on campus for three summers, participating in science labs, preparing their college essays and studying with top university faculty.

This is the fifth cohort of the College Prep Program. Launched in 2014, the program recently celebrated the graduation of Cohort 2’s 34 members, all of whom were accepted into college, including 11 scholars who will attend Washington University through the College Prep Scholarship.

“We are excited to welcome another cohort of outstanding scholars to the College Prep Program,” said College Prep founder Leah Merrifield, associate vice chancellor for community engagement and St. Louis college readiness. “Now in our fifth year, the College Prep Program has a proven track record of preparing scholars academically and socially for college.”

The 2018 College Prep Scholars are:

Bayless High School

Alexander Henry

Erma Mahmutovic

Inel Muratovic

Khoi Vo

Belleville West High School

Melena Braggs

Bishop DuBourg High School

Ian Billiot

Carnahan High School

Deshayla Morrow

Kara Russell

Central Visual and Performing Arts High School

Toriana Hanson

Jaden Hodges

Collegiate School of Medicine & Bioscience

Paige Campbell

Kayla McCoy

Jason Pho

Collyn Robinson

Fort Zumwalt East High School

Brian Chege

Jaxon Scholand

Xiaojie Wang

Fox High School

Alliyah Ray

Gateway STEM High School

Ah’Mirah Spencer

Hancock High School

Rubi Sharon Gutierrez Ruiz

Hawthorn Leadership School for Girls

Kennedi Harris

Natasha Watson

Incarnate Word Academy

Mekhiya Willis

KIPP St. Louis High School

Alijah Hunter Alijah

Journee Burress

Jeremiah Jackson

Na’jirah Johnson

Louisiana High School

Rachel Beard

Carson Bowen

Lutheran North High School

Dominic Cammarata

Madison Senior High School

Krishanti Jones

D’Ambara Roby

Maplewood Richmond Heights High School

Warnesha Minor

McCluer High School

Aldo Estrada

Anthony Johnson

McCluer South-Berkeley High School

Nyriah Wilson

Metro Academic and Classical High School

Everette Hill

Katrina Lopez

Northwest High School

Sinnie Lin

Parkway North High School

Zineb Benchabane

Ritenour High School

Camille Fuller

Miranda Martin

St. John Vianney High School

Alexander Bujnak

St. Louis College Prep

Anyae Smallwood

Herbert Williams

Trinity Catholic High School

Makayla Byrd

University City High School

Ousmane Ba

Andrez Henderson

Sydni Martin

Visitation Academy

Leslie Viveros

The College Prep Program is one way Washington University faculty, staff and students are working to improve K-12 education in St. Louis. To learn more, visit The Pipeline.