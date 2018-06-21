Board of Trustees grants faculty appointments, promotions

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting May 4, the following faculty were appointed with tenure or promoted with tenure, effective July 1 unless otherwise noted.

Appointment with tenure

Seth Davis as professor of law in the School of Law;

Ross A. Hammond as associate professor at the Brown School;

Princess U II Imoukhuede as associate professor of biomedical engineering at the School of Engineering & Applied Science (effective Sept. 1);

Helen McNeill as professor of developmental biology at the School of Medicine (took effect March 4);

Lindsay Stark as associate professor at the Brown School;

Yevgeniy (Eugene) Vorobeychik as associate professor of computer science and engineering at the School of Engineering & Applied Science (effective Aug. 16); and

Jian (Jay) Wang as professor of energy, environmental, and chemical engineering at the School of Engineering & Applied Science (effective Sept. 24).

Promotion with tenure

Grant Anthony Challen to associate professor of medicine at the School of Medicine;

Jennifer A. Philips, MD, PhD, to associate professor of medicine and associate professor of molecular microbiology at the School of Medicine;

John S. Welch, MD, PhD, to associate professor of medicine at the School of Medicine; and

Andrew Yoo to associate professor of developmental biology at the School of Medicine.