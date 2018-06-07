Early honored by Royal Vagabonds Foundation

Gerald Early, the Merle Kling Professor of Modern Letters in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, was among the honorees at the 2018 Royal Vagabonds Leadership Awards. The ceremony took place earlier this spring at the Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel.

Early received one of nine awards for Excellence in Civic Engagement. Also receiving the honor were Washington University alumni Keith Griffin II, Mary Attyberry Polk, and the team of Alex Lee, Johnny Wang and Al Li. Alumna Anna Crosslin received an Executive Leadership Award.

The Royal Vagabonds were founded in the early 1930s as a social club for professional young men of color. The leadership awards recognize outstanding individuals making positive contributions to the St. Louis community in the areas of diversity and inclusion, business and economic development, health, and care for families and children.